Maher: ‘The Crime Is Treason’ – Flynn’s Resignation ‘Most Serious’ Political Scandal In US History

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s resignation is the “most serious political scandal” in US history, and “The crime is treason. The crime is colluding with Russia to fix an American election.”

Maher stated, “[T]here is an unprecedented state of crisis in this country, there is.” He added that Flynn’s resignation was “the most serious political scandal we’ve ever had in the United States.”

Later on, he added, “I keep hearing on the news, the cover-up is worse than the crime. No. The crime is worse. The crime is treason. The crime is colluding with Russia to fix an American election.”

Maher did concede that President Obama didn’t respond to the Russia threat in time.

