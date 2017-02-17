Maher to Lefties Angry About Milo: ‘Stop Taking the Bait,’ You’re ‘Freaked Out’ Over a ‘Little, Impish’ ‘F*g’ ‘You Schoolgirls’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher slammed those on the left who “freaked out” over Breitbart Editor Milo Yiannopoulos as “f*cking schoolgirls.”

Maher stated that “You are so, let’s say, helped, by the fact that liberals just always take the bait.”

Later on, when the discussion turned to Intercept co-founder Jeremy Scahill’s refusal to appear on the show after he found out Milo would be a guest, Milo remarked that you lose debates if you don’t show up to them. Maher added, “And also, stop taking the bait, liberals. The fact that they all freaked out about this little, impish, British, fag. You f*cking schoolgirls. You schoolgirls.”

