McCain: ‘In Many Respects’ Trump Administration in ‘Disarray’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday MSNBC played a clip of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) at the Munich Security Conference in Germany responding to the resignation of Michael Flynn as National Security Adviser by claiming it showed the administration of President Donald Trump is in “disarray.”

McCain said, “I think that the Flynn issue obviously is something that shows that in many respects this administration is in disarray and they’ve got a lot of work to do.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN