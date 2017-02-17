Skip to content

Rand Paul on Trump Presser: ‘He Can Captivate the Attention of Both Media and Public’

by Pam Key17 Feb 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called President Donald Trump’s press conference on Thursday the “most interesting press conference ever” and added, “He can captivate the attention of both media and public.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Partial transcript as follows:

EARHARDT: What did you think about the presser yesterday?

PAUL: Quite interesting and maybe the most interesting press conference ever. So, our president is unique in the sense that he can captivate the attention of both media and public. And I think he does and he gets right to the point. He doesn’t beat around the bush. He has a style distinct to himself.

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.