Rand Paul on Trump Presser: ‘He Can Captivate the Attention of Both Media and Public’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called President Donald Trump’s press conference on Thursday the “most interesting press conference ever” and added, “He can captivate the attention of both media and public.”

Partial transcript as follows:

EARHARDT: What did you think about the presser yesterday?

PAUL: Quite interesting and maybe the most interesting press conference ever. So, our president is unique in the sense that he can captivate the attention of both media and public. And I think he does and he gets right to the point. He doesn’t beat around the bush. He has a style distinct to himself.