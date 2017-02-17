Watch: Full Milo Yiannopoulos Interview with Bill Maher on ‘Real Time’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

UPDATE: Milo also talked with Maher and his panelists, comedian Larry Wilmore, former GOP Congressman Jack Kingston, and former intel analyst Malcolm Nance of NBC during the Overtime segment.

Breitbart News Editor Milo Yiannopoulos discussed political correctness, the riots over Milo’s planned speech at the University of California, Berkeley, comedy, religion, the controversy Leslie Jones and “Ghostbusters,” mean words on the Internet, the left-wing furor over Milo’s rhetoric, and the modern American left with comedian and TV host Bill Maher during an interview on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

