Watch: You Need ‘Higher IQ Guests,’ ‘Go F*ck Yourself,’ Milo Spars With ‘Real Time’ Panel

During the Overtime segment of Friday’s edition of HBO’s “Real Time,” Breitbart Editor Milo also talked with host Bill Maher and his panelists, comedian Larry Wilmore, former GOP Congressman Jack Kingston, and former intel analyst Malcolm Nance of NBC.

During the discussion, the panel debated transgender and gay rights, during which Nance asked Milo if he was describing himself when he talked about gay people who are confused about their sexuality.

Later, the panel traded barbs about each other and Leslie Jones, with Milo saying that the rest of the panel was stupid, prompting Wilmore to tell him to go f*ck himself, say Milo was “pathetic” and “douchey” and tell Milo to go f*ck himself a second time over Milo’s thoughts on Leslie Jones. Nance also jokingly told Milo to “f*ck off” after he found out Milo wasn’t American, and Milo shot for Kingston to tell him to go f*ck himself.

