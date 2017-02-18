Joy Reid: Saying ‘Latino-on-Latino Violence’ Is ‘Trying To Ascribe Violence to an Entire Race’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” anchor Joy Reid stated that former Republican Congressman J.D. Hayworth’s responding to a question on a woman who was arrested by immigration officials while seeking a protective order by saying that he has ” a greater degree of discomfort with the Latino-on-Latino violence…I have a greater concern about law breaking and violence was “trying to ascribe violence to an entire race of people, ethnicity, an ethnic group as the answer to my question.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Reid asked about a case where a woman who was seeking a protective order and was arrested by immigration officers.

Hayworth responded, “I have a greater degree of discomfort with the Latino-on-Latino violence in the Washington, DC area, where a 15-year-old was savagely attacked by members MS-13. I have a greater concern about law breaking and violence than I do about a situation where people disobeyed immigration laws.”

Reid then countered, “You just answered my question about a specific arrest with an attempt to talk about Latino-on-Latino violence. So, essentially you’re trying to ascribe violence to an entire race of people, ethnicity, an ethnic group as the answer to my question. That is not the answer to my question. That’s a non-sequitur.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett