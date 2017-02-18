NPR’s Hinojosa: ‘There Should Be An Attempt’ To Have No One Show Up to a Trump Presser

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” NPR and PBS host and Futuro Media Group President Maria Hinojosa argued that “there should be an attempt, when there’s a press conference called by the president, that no one shows up.”

Hinojosa said that the mainstream media keep sending “top talent, to be completely insulted and disrespected by the president of the United States. It begins to feel like we are in an abusive relationship, and that we’re putting ourselves out there to be attacked. So, I would say once again — and I know this is difficult, it’s a challenge, but can we just get the interns, with their note cards, to start asking the questions to a president who is acting so immature? And this is not in disrespect to the interns. But, maybe they will be around the same age. ”

She added, “I think we should choose when are they going to go for a briefing, but I don’t think that we should — I think that there should be an attempt, when there’s a press conference called by the president, that no one shows up.”

