WaPo’s O’Keefe: It’s ‘A Good Thing’ Trump Took Questions From Several Different Outlets, ‘We Want That’

On Friday’s broadcast of PBS’ “Washington Week,” Washington Post reporter Ed O’Keefe said of President Trump’s press conferences, “I don’t think any of us here should fault the guy for taking questions from 17 different news organizations. That’s a good thing. We want that.”

O’Keefe said, “I don’t think any of us here should fault the guy for taking questions from 17 different news organizations. That’s a good thing. We want that. But it was different and it was very much a departure from what we’ve seen before. People who work at the White House are exhausted. We know that. Everyone in this town, frankly, I think is a bit exhausted. But this is what he promised. He promised to shake it up. He promised it would be different and chaotic, and it’s certainly been that way.”

