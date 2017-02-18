Watch: Trump Invites Supporter Onstage to Speak to Crowd During Rally

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During his rally in Melbourne, FL on Saturday, President Donald Trump invited a supporter past security onto the stage to give some brief remarks to the crowd.

The supporter said, “Mr. President, thank you, sir. We the people, our movement is the reason why our president of the United States is standing here in front of us today. When President Trump, during the election, promised all these things that he was going to do for us, I knew he was going to do this for us.”

After the supporter concluded, Trump remarked, “A star is born.”

