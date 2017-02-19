CNN’s Stelter: Trump’s Attacks on the Press Are the ‘Verbal Form of Poison’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” host Brian Stelter said President Donald Trump‘s tweet labeling the press an “enemy” of the American people was “a verbal form of poison.”

Stelter said, “Poison. that’s what it is. It’s a verbal form of poison meant to affect your view of the media world. Meant to harm news organizations. Notice what Trump was doing with this tweet. The famous tweet from Friday. It says the fake news media, failing New York Times, NBC, CBS, CNN is not my enemy. It’s the enemy of the American people.”

“He was signaling out specific news outlets as enemies,” he continued. “He wasn’t talking about the entire press. He was talking about those five. He wasn’t saying they are his enemy but your enemy. Maybe trying to drive another wedge between the sources he likes and the sources he dislikes. Maybe he was trying to distract us.”

