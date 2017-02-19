Limbaugh: ‘Preposterous’ to Believe Russians Had Any Influence on Trump’s Election

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh said it was “preposterous” to believe Russia had any influence on President Donald Trump’s presidential election victory.

Limbaugh said, “It is preposterous to believe that the Russians had any effect on the outcome of voting in this country. It is absurd. There is no evidence, zero, nada. The New York Times has run two stories that are basically propaganda on this. One in October, one this past week, and both stories clearly say that there is no evidence. No one that they have talked to has any evidence to suggest it.”

