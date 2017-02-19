McCain: ‘I Worry’ About Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said he worries about President Donald Trump’s contradictory statements and understanding of some issues.

McCain said, “I worry about statements which upset our friends at a time when the strains on the European Union and Europeans are greater than they have been since any time since the end of the Cold War.”

He added, “Well, I worry. I worry about the president’s understanding of some of these issues and his contradictory articulations. And I think the rollout of the, quote, ‘immigration reform’ was an example of a need for an orderly decision-making process in the White House. And that, I think, is probably what’s plaguing them more than anything else right now.”

