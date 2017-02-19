Skip to content

McCain: Trump’s Attacks on Press Are ‘How Dictators Get Started’

by Pam Key19 Feb 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday  on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” while discussing President Donald Trump’s attacks on the press, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said that was “how dictators get started.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

McCain said, “I hate the press. I hate you especially. But the fact is we need you. We need a free press. We must have it. It’s vital. If you want to preserve – I’m very serious now – if you want to preserve democracy as we know it, you have to have a free and many times adversarial press. And without it, I am afraid that we would lose so much of our individual liberties over time. That’s how dictators get started.”

He added, “They get started by suppressing free press. In other words, a consolidation of power when you look at history, the first thing that dictators do is shut down the press. And I’m not saying that President Trump is trying to be a dictator. I’m just saying we need to learn the lessons of history.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.