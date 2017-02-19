Priebus: Take Trump Seriously When he Calls Media ‘The Enemy’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said to take President Donald Trump seriously when he tweeted the media is the “enemy of the American people.”

Priebus said, “Well, I think you should take it seriously. I think that the problem we’ve got is that we’re talking about bogus stories like the one in The New York Times, that we’ve had constant contact with Russian officials. The next day, The Wall Street Journal had a story that the intel community was not giving the president a full intelligence briefing. Both stories grossly inaccurate, overstated, overblown, and it’s total garbage.”

He added, “I do think it’s a problem. And I think that the media needs to, in some cases — not every case, John — but in some cases really needs to get its act together.”

