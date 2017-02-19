Wallace to Priebus on Trump’s Press Is the ‘Enemy’ Tweet: ‘You Don’t Get to Tell Us What to Do’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox New Sunday,” host Chris Wallace got into a long and heated exchange with White House chief of staff Reince Priebus over President Donald Trump‘s tweet labeling the press an “enemy” of the American people.

After several minutes of back and forth arguing over the media’s coverage of the Trump administration, Wallace said, “You don’t get to tell us what to do Reince. You don’t get to tell us what to do any more than Barack Obama did. Barack Obama whined about Fox News all the time, but I got to say, he never said we were an enemy of the people.”

Later in the segment, Priebus said, “I don’t know why you are going bananas.”

