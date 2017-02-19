Woodward: I Don’t Think Trump Really Believes the Press Is the Enemy of the People

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” discussing President Donald Trump‘s tweet labeling the press an “enemy” of the American people, Washington Post veteran Bob Woodward said, “I don’t think he really believes that the press is the enemy of the people.”

Woodward said, “We don’t want in the media to set ourselves up as the opposition. I know Trump a little bit. I don’t think he really believes that the press is the enemy of the people, frankly. And we have to do our reporting in a very aggressive, careful way ten months ago with Bob Costa, we interviewed Trump and it was tough and he came out and he said, well, it was fair and accurate. So I think you can be tough and fair and accurate.”

