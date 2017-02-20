Rep Cleaver: Dems ‘Making a Very, Very Serious Mistake’ by Taking African-Americans for Granted

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Monday on MSNBC while evaluating President Donald Trump’s election victory over Hillary Clinton, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) said Democrats are making a “very very serious mistake” taking the African-American vote “for granted.”

Discussing losing voters who normally vote for Democrats, Cleaver said, “Look, you know, Democrats, even those that either were pushed out or slipped out of our ranks in the last election, this past November, are people with whom we have common values. I think some of them were not inspired. We didn’t have an inspirational or aspirational election. With African-Americans, the Democrats are making a very very serious mistake. And many of us have told them over and over again when we say, ‘you take African-Americans for granted.’ And they do, and I think that’s going to come back to hurt us in the long run.”

