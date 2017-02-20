Fmr Clinton Campaign Manager: Russia ‘Could Have’ Been the Reason Clinton Lost

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Monday’s “CBS This Morning,” former Clinton Campaign Manager Robby Mook stated that Russia “could have been the reason,” Clinton lost the 2016 election.

Mook was asked whether he believed Russian hacking caused Clinton’s loss. He answered, “I think it could have. This is the key, no campaign manager, no campaign manager, no candidate should ever sit at a table likes this on a news program and say, ‘I don’t know. The Russians might have been the reason we lost the election.’ It’s not important whether they were or not. What’s important is that it could have been the reason, and that should never happen again.”

