Scarborough: Trump’s Tweet About Media Being Enemy ‘Straight Out of a Mussolini Playbook’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough stated that President Trump’s criticism of the media as enemies of the people is “straight out of a Mussolini playbook.”

Scarborough said, “[W]e’re talking about his lying about false attacks in Sweden, and lying about all these other things, and then talking about his outrageous statement on Friday, which I really wanted to get your opinion on, saying enemies of the people, it’s straight out of a Mussolini playbook.”

