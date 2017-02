SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Over the weekend, MMA fighter Joe Harding learned a valuable lesson.

While in a fight with Johan Segas, Harding got cocky and tried to show off his dance moves.

Segas saw this as the perfect opportunity to kick the showboating Harding in the face. The kick to the face knocked him out immediately.

