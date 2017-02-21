Chuck Schumer: ‘Hope of America’ Is Republicans Break With Trump

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said “the hope of America” was if Republicans break with President Donald Trump.

Schumer said, “Let me put it like this when you talk to Republicans quietly, you know, in the cloak room in the gym, they are having real problems with him. Now, very few, John McCain to his credit, but very few have had the courage to oppose him even though they know he’s doing a lot of things that are against what America is all about.”

He added, “My prediction is, if he keeps on this path, which is likely, I don’t think he will change, within three, four months, you’ll see a whole lot of Republicans breaking with him. That’s the salvage of America. That’s the hope of America.”

