Limbaugh: ‘Not My President’s Day’ Protests an ‘Abject Failure’

Tuesday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh declared Monday’s “Not My President’s Day” protests to be a failure.

According to Limbaugh, this protest and other movements are losing steam because they are having little impact on President Donald Trump and will continue to diminish as they begin to be ignored by most of the public.

Transcript as follows (courtesy of RushLimbaugh.com):

Yesterday was “Not My President’s Day,” right? It was Presidents’ Day for most people, but then the left had planned gigantic mobilization of protests and riots against Trump called the “Not My President’s Day.”

Here’s the headline of the Associated Press: “Thousands of Demonstrators Across U.S. Say ‘Not My President.’” But! But! If you go to the individual locations in this same story. In Chicago, several hundred rallied. In Washington, D.C., several hundred rallied. In Atlanta, dozens marched. Hundreds of protesters in Salt Lake City. But wait a minute. The headline says “thousands.” Why is this even a story? It was an abject failure! They didn’t get what they thought. They wanted to replicate what happened on the weekend after Trump’s travel ban was announced, that executive order.

They wanted to replicate that. Who told you they wouldn’t be able to do it? Who told you that they wouldn’t be able to keep this up? And who was it that mocked me for saying it on The View? That would have been the lovely and gracious (ahem) Joy Behar, asking that of Elizabeth Fauxcahontas Warren. You know what Fauxcahontas Warren said in response to the question? (screaming) “I’m gonna tell you what, Rush. We’re not gonna get tired of it. There’s no way we’re gonna get tired. You better get used to it, Rush, because here we’re and we’re not gonna tire.”

Well, the numbers are starting to deteriorate.

Either they ran out of money to pay ’em or the transportation system broke down to get ’em there or else it’s just starting to lose a little bit of its luster. And you know why it will? ‘Cause it isn’t affecting anything. Trump’s not crying. Trump’s not on TV begging them to stop. Trump’s not promising to resign. Trump’s out there trying to implement his agenda, which means he’s not paying any attention. The worst thing can happen these people is to be ignored.