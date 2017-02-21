Schumer: Dems Can Block Gorsuch, Effort to Repeal Obamacare

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said the Democrats in the Senate have enough power to block President Donald Trump nominee for Supreme Court Justice, Judge Neil Gorsuch and the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Schumer said, “They need 60 votes. And I believe — if Gorsuch keeps it up he’ll have a rough road to hoe to get those 60 on votes.”

When asked about the Democrats power, he added, “We have enough to block to Gorsuch … People ask, do the Democrats have power? Are we in charge? No which means we can’t set the agenda, McConnell can do that but we can block a lot of things. Like for instance, the Affordable Care Act which originally everyone wanted to get rid of it. Now when they see what they are getting, 20 million people covered, pre-existing conditions — a mom or dad has a kid with cancer the insurance companies said we’re not going to cover your kid has cancer.

“And they watch their kid suffer— all these things people want. And so, now, people —because no Democrat has cooperated with the Republicans from the most liberal like Bernie Sanders to the most conservative like Joe Manchin,” he added. “They’re stuck. They’re not going to be able to repeal it in my opinion. So we have some power. We have to use it smartly and wisely. We do. And I tell people, I’m ready for the fight.”

