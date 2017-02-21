Watch: Brawl Breaks Out at Michigan Bowling Alley Over a Woman Not Even There

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A major brawl broke out over the weekend at an Allen Park, MI bowl alley, and video of the brawl has gone viral.

ClickonDetroit reports that a group of around eight men started a brawl at Thunderbowl that wreaked havoc in one of the club-like rooms.

In the video, a woman can be seen being brutally punched in the face by a much larger man.

According to the report, the fight was over a woman who was not even at the bowling alley.

Thunderbowl charges a cover on the weekends, but management suspects it needs to start doing purse checks to crack down on people bringing their own alcohol and causing problems.

The woman who was hit in the face wished to remain anonymous, but told ClickonDetroit she was doing fine.

