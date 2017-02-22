Ann Coulter on Trump’s Biggest Disappointment as President: ‘He Should Tweet More’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” conservative columnist Ann Coulter assessed President Donald Trump’s presidency one month since inauguration.

Coulter gave Trump an “A+” overall, saying he had earned an “A” for just replacing President Barack Obama, but she said making Jeff Sessions the U.S. Attorney General was what made it an “A+.”

However, when pressed by host Tucker Carlson to name one thing she was disappointed he had done, she said she thought that Trump should tweet more.

Partial transcript as follows:

CARLSON: Are you disappointed in a thing the president has done? COULTER: Umm, no. CARLSON: There’s not one thing that he’s done? COULTER: I think he should tweet more. CARLSON: Come on, now. COULTER: I love his tweets. I love them so much — it drives the media crazy. I wrote “In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!” I wrote it with “Never Trumpers” in mind. I understand what the complaints are with Donald Trump. But then as I was writing it, all the stuff I used to say, “OK, there is this baggage,” but he’s the only one to push, and the only one in my lifetime to push issues that are important for America. I started to realize I like stuff — even the baggage.

