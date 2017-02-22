Ann Coulter on Trump’s Biggest Disappointment as President: ‘He Should Tweet More’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” conservative columnist Ann Coulter assessed President Donald Trump’s presidency one month since inauguration.
Coulter gave Trump an “A+” overall, saying he had earned an “A” for just replacing President Barack Obama, but she said making Jeff Sessions the U.S. Attorney General was what made it an “A+.”
However, when pressed by host Tucker Carlson to name one thing she was disappointed he had done, she said she thought that Trump should tweet more.
Partial transcript as follows:
CARLSON: Are you disappointed in a thing the president has done?
COULTER: Umm, no.
CARLSON: There’s not one thing that he’s done?
COULTER: I think he should tweet more.
CARLSON: Come on, now.
COULTER: I love his tweets. I love them so much — it drives the media crazy. I wrote “In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!” I wrote it with “Never Trumpers” in mind. I understand what the complaints are with Donald Trump. But then as I was writing it, all the stuff I used to say, “OK, there is this baggage,” but he’s the only one to push, and the only one in my lifetime to push issues that are important for America. I started to realize I like stuff — even the baggage.
Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.