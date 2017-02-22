Ellison: ‘Trump Has Already Done a Number of Things Which Legitimately Raise the Question of Impeachment’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During Wednesday’s Democratic Leadership Debate on CNN, DNC Chair candidate Representative Keith Ellison (D-MN) stated, “Donald Trump has already done a number of things which legitimately raise the question of impeachment.”

Ellison said, “I think that he — Donald Trump has already done a number of things which legitimately raise the question of impeachment. I mean, on day one, he was in violation of the Emoluments Clause. This is a part of the Constitution that says as the president you can’t get payments from a foreign power. The day people checked into his hotel, and started paying him, who were from — who were foreign dignities — dignitaries, he was in violation of that law. There’s already a lawsuit filed against him. And right now, we have got to — it’s not about only Donald Trump. It is about the integrity of the presidency. So, yeah, I think that we need to begin investigations to, not go after Donald Trump, but to protect our Constitution and the presidency of the United States, to make sure that nobody can monetize the presidency, and make profit off it, for their own gain.”

