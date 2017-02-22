Michael Moore: Anti-Trump Town Hall Protests ‘Makes the Tea Party Look Like Preschool’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” while discussing a wave of rowdy town hall participants angered over President Donald Trump’s agenda, liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore said they made the Tea Party “look like preschool.”

Moore said, “I’ve never seen anything like this in my lifetime, and I go back to the anti-Vietnam War days in my youth. This is an incredible, incredible turnout.”

He continued, “I’m telling you folks, who are younger, this hasn’t happened since 1970. You’d have to go back that far, before Kent State, before where you saw crowds like this, and even then you didn’t see middle class. You didn’t see grandmas.’

He added, ‘This makes the Tea Party look like preschool, I mean seriously.”

