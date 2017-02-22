Pence at Vandalized Jewish Cemetery: ‘No Place’ for Hatred, Acts of Prejudice or Violence, or Anti-Semitism

“There is no place in America for hatred or acts of prejudice or violence or anti-Semitism,” Pence says at vandalized Jewish cemetery pic.twitter.com/eJMkqLV7iJ

Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the Chesed Shel Emeth Society Cemetery in University Park, MO outside of St. Louis at least a hundred headstones were destroyed over the weekend.

Pence, speaking on a megaphone, condemned the acts and declared there was no place for acts of hatred, prejudice, violence or anti-Semitism.

“I’m Mike Pence, and I’m the Vice President of the United States of America,” Pence said. “I spoke words earlier today in St. Louis that were from the heart. There is no place in America for hatred or acts of prejudice or violence or anti-Semitism. I must tell you, the people of Missouri are inspiring the nation by your love and care for this place, for the Jewish community in Missouri, and I want to thank you for that inspiration, for showing the world what America’s really all about.”

“On behalf of the President of the United States, let me just say thank you to all of you for coming out and showing the heart of this state and the heart of this nation in this place,” he added. “You just make us all proud. God bless you all.”

