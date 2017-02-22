Trump: The Budget We Are Inheriting ‘Is a Mess’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Wednesday at a meeting in the White House President Donald Trump said, “the budget that we’re inheriting, essentially inheriting is a mess.”

Trump said, “Unfortunately, the budget that we’re inheriting, essentially inheriting is a mess. The finances of our country are a mess, but we’re going to clean them up. Things that we’ve been doing, including negotiating deals that have already been negotiated, so you call it renegotiating on airplanes and lots of other things, military items. We will end up getting many more planes free or we’ll save a lot of money but we’ve already saved a lot, billions and billions of dollars we’ve saved. We have enormous work to do as the national debt doubled over the last eight years. Our debt has doubled over a short period of time. I want the American people to know that our budget will reflect their priorities.”

“We’ll be directing all of our departments and agencies to protect every last American and every last tax dollar,” he continued. “No more wasted money. We’re going to be spending the money in a very, very careful manner. Our moral duty to the taxpayer requires us to make our government leaner, and more accountable. We must do a lot more with less, and we must stop the improper payments and the abuses, negotiate better prices and look for every last dollar of saving. We’ve already imposed hiring freezes on nonessential government workers, and part of our commitment is to continue to do that for the American taxpayer.”

