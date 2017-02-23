DNC Senior Adviser: Trump ‘So Emasculated’ by Putin ‘He Has to Come Back and Pick on’ Transgendered Kids

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” DNC Senior Adviser and head of the Democrats’ Trump War Room Zac Petkanas reacted to President Trump revoking President Obama’s guidelines on transgendered students by stating, “Donald Trump is not only a monster, but he’s a coward. We’re talking about somebody who is so emasculated by Vladimir Putin…that he has to come back and pick on vulnerable kids.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Petkanas said, “This is guidance that was provided to schools that schools wanted and asked for, and it is very — it’s for a very specific reason, they wanted to create a safe environment for all the kids in their school, and they wanted to avoid Title IX lawsuits. I mean, that’s what’s so mind-boggling about what the Trump administration did today. He took away practical guidance to school administrators and principals, who were looking to create this safe environment, and were looking to not get sued for Title IX violations.”

He added, “Donald Trump is not only a monster, but he’s a coward. We’re talking about somebody who is so emasculated by Vladimir Putin, that he has to come back — no no — that he has to come back and pick on vulnerable kids.”

The discussion then turned to the issue of transgenderism writ large. Petkanas stated that “One’s gender identity is enough to show what gender they are.”

Petkanas was asked what would prevent host Tucker Carlson from playing on a women’s sports team, serving a prison sentence in a women’s prison. He responded that there aren’t any examples of anyone doing this. After Petkanas said later in the interview that “Your gender identity determines your gender, period.” Carlson asked if this would mean he could go to a women’s college or qualify for an SBA loan for women-owned small businesses if he identified as a woman. Petkanas answered in the affirmative, and re-iterated that gender identity determines gender.

When asked if you could identify as another race, Petkanas answered that you can’t, and dismissed this as a “silly” hypothetical.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett