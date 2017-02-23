Ginsburg: ‘We Are Not Experiencing the Best of Times,’ ‘Hope’ In How Public Is Reacting

Ruth Bader Ginsburg to the BBC: "We are not experiencing the best of times, but there is reason to hope that we will see a better day." pic.twitter.com/niAAzxMOQ6

During an interview with BBC Newsnight on Thursday, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said, “we are not experiencing the best of times, but there’s hope in seeing how the public is reacting to it.”

Ginsburg stated, “I’m optimistic long run. There was a great man who once said that the true symbol of the United States is not the bald eagle, it is the pendulum. And when the pendulum swings too far in one direction it will go back. Some terrible things have happened in the United States, but one can only hope that we learn from those bad things.” According to the BBC, Ginsburg cited Japanese-American internment and the reversal of it.

She added, “I would say that we are not experiencing the best of times, but there’s hope in seeing how the public is reacting to it. The Women’s March, I’ve never seen such a demonstration, both the numbers and the rapport, of the people in that crowd. There was no violence, it was orderly. So, yes, we are not experiencing the best of times, but there is reason to hope that we will see a better day.”

(h/t and video via Kyle Griffin)

