Judge Jeanine: It’s Time Americans Demand an End to the ‘Criminal Enclaves’ Known as Sanctuary Cities

During Thursday’s 2017 Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC), Fox News Channel host Jeanine Pirro weighed in on illegal immigration, calling for an end to the “criminal enclaves that are known as sanctuary cities.

“I am here to talk about sanctuary cities that are asylums for criminal illegals,” Pirro said. “And if you believe in America and conservative values, and everything in our constitution, it is time for you to demand an end to the criminal enclaves that are known as sanctuary cities.”

She added, “It is time to take the country back. We started with President Trump and Vice President Pence, but it is time to stop listening to the nonsense of the left is spewing. It is time to protect the law-abiding citizens of this country.”

