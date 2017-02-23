‘Real Men Provide, Real Women Appreciate It’ Billboard Stirring Controversy in NC

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A new billboard is the new cause of controversy in Winston-Salem, NC, reports WUSA9.

The sign, located on I-40, reads, “Real men provide, real women appreciate it.”

While some agree that women appreciate when a man provides, feminists like Molly Grace say the billboard delivers a misogynistic, outdated message.

“It’s absolutely, absolutely insulting to single mothers, to women who have careers whether they are small careers or big careers,” Grace said.

Grace organized a protest against the billboard this Sunday at 11 a.m, to fight “patriarchy and sexism.”

