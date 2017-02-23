Sanders: WH Is Lying — Unlike the Tea Party, Town Hall Protests Are Not Being Funded

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront,” in discussing White House press secretary Sean Spicer saying there are some paid protestors in the wave of rowdy town hall participants objecting to President Donald Trump’s agenda, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said it was “another lie” from the White House because “unlike the Tea Party, this is not being funded by the billionaire class.”

After being shown the clip of Spicer, Sanders said, “Look, I hope I do not shock your viewers by telling you the White House occasionally lies, and that’s just another lie. What’s going on now is that people all over this country are beginning to rise up. They’re demanding answers to what happens. Erin, if you throw 20 million people off health insurance, thousands of people are going to die.”

“If you do away with pre-existing conditions, then people are not going to be able to get health insurance who have cancer or have diabetes,” he continued. “People want to ask their Republican representatives what happens? Why are you doing this? What are your plans for the future? So I think you are seeing people organizing effectively, but unlike the Tea Party, this is not being funded by the billionaire class.”

