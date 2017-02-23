Seven-Year-Old Left Line for Red Sox Autographs to Ask Army Reserve for One

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Makenna Woodburn was standing in line waiting to get an autograph from Boston Red Sox players when she spotted a true hero.

Makenna, seven, left her spot in line and approached U.S. Army Reservist Olyvia Russell, who was at the event in uniform, and asked for her autograph.

“She’s a hero instead of a baseball player,” Makenna explained.

She added that she is saving her allowance to purchase a case to keep the ball in and that she plans to take the ball to show and tell.

