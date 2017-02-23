Spicer to Reporter: ‘We’re Going to Raise Our Hands Like Big Boys and Girls’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday at the White House press briefing, press secretary Sean Spicer rebuked New York Times reporter Glenn Thrush for yelling out a question.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

When Thrush tried to shout out a question Spicer said, “Glenn, this isn’t a TV program … OK? You don’t get to just yell out questions. We’re going to raise our hands like big boys and girls. Because it’s not your job to just yell out questions.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN