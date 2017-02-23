Watch Live: CPAC 2017

Thursday at 9 a.m. ET, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) will kick off and continue through Saturday.
Schedule as follows:
Thursday (all times Eastern)
9:10 a.m. — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway
10:05 a.m. — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin
11:10 a.m. — Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and radio host Mark Levin
11:30 p.m. — The Blaze host Dana Loesch
12:50 p.m. — Interview with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos
1:05 p.m. — Conversation with White House strategist Steve Bannon, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp.
2:20 p.m. — Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch
7:10 p.m — Actor Robert Davi
7:20 p.m. — Judge Jeanine Pirro, host of “Justice” on Fox News
7:30 p.m. — Vice President Mike Pence
Friday (all times Eastern)
8:10 a.m. — Former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill
8:25 a.m. — Dr. Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Trump
9:55 a.m. — Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs
10:20 a.m. — President Donald Trump
11:55 a.m. — Nigel Farage, British politician and Fox News contributor
12:55 p.m. — NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre
1:35 p.m. — Katie Pavlich
2:20 p.m. — Amb. John Bolton
2:30 p.m. — Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX)
3:00 p.m. — Carly Fiorina
7:30 p.m. — The Ronald Reagan dinner, with keynote remarks by Michael Reagan.
Saturday (all times Eastern)
10:05 a.m. — David Bossie, Citizens United
1:50 p.m. — Scott Pruitt, EPA Administrator
2:25 p.m. — Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA)
3:05 p.m. — CPAC Straw Poll
3:25 p.m. — Sheriff David Clarke
