Watch Live: CPAC 2017

by Breitbart TV23 Feb 20170

Thursday at 9 a.m. ET, the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) will kick off and continue through Saturday.

Schedule as follows:

Thursday (all times Eastern)

9:10 a.m. — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway

10:05 a.m. — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin

11:10 a.m. — Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and radio host Mark Levin

11:30 p.m. — The Blaze host Dana Loesch

12:50 p.m. — Interview with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos

1:05 p.m. —  Conversation with White House strategist Steve Bannon, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp.

2:20 p.m. — Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch

7:10 p.m — Actor Robert Davi

7:20 p.m. — Judge Jeanine Pirro, host of “Justice” on Fox News

7:30 p.m. — Vice President Mike Pence

Friday (all times Eastern)

8:10 a.m. — Former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill

8:25 a.m. — Dr. Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to President Trump

9:55 a.m. — Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs

10:20 a.m. — President Donald Trump

11:55 a.m. — Nigel Farage, British politician and Fox News contributor

12:55 p.m. — NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre

1:35 p.m. — Katie Pavlich

2:20 p.m. — Amb. John Bolton

2:30 p.m. — Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX)

3:00 p.m. — Carly Fiorina

7:30 p.m. — The Ronald Reagan dinner, with keynote remarks by Michael Reagan.

Saturday (all times Eastern)

10:05 a.m. — David Bossie, Citizens United

1:50 p.m. — Scott Pruitt, EPA Administrator

2:25 p.m. — Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA)

3:05 p.m. — CPAC Straw Poll

3:25 p.m. — Sheriff David Clarke

