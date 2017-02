Think golf is hard already? TOUR pros take a shot at Tommy's One Arm Challenge pic.twitter.com/PCE503KhSS

Tommy Morrissey is just six and already holding his own against professional golfers.

Oh, and he only has one arm.

The young golfer battled pros at Honda Classic this week at PGA National in a One-Arm challenge of closest to the pin from 60 yards out.

At one point, Tommy’s dad said the boy was 28-6 versus the pros.

