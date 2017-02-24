Asra Nomani: ‘The Liberals Are Selling America Short’ – Many on Left Are Hurting Reformation Within Islam

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Daily Beast contributor Asra Nomani said, “The liberals are selling America short. They are surrendering America.” And argued the Women’s March stood “shoulder-to-shoulder with Muslims that are on the far right of the Westboro Baptist Church.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Nomani, who voted for Trump, stated, “[T]here are two issues that the Dems lost on, and one was Islam, and the other was on identity politics, and that’s what I think…I’m afraid that they’re going to go to the extreme, and that would mean [Representative] Keith Ellison (D-MN).”

She added that if Ellison is picked to run the DNC, it would mean “more apologetics on Islam, and more identity politics, and what I would prefer as somebody who is in the middle. We have this mayor from South Bend, Indiana, who — Mayor Pete [Buttigieg] is his name, and we have [Representative] Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), who was on your stage. she was amazing, centrist, a realist on Islam and extremism, and that’s what we need, civility, dignity.”

Nomani praised “true liberals” for giving her strength and courage as a Muslim reformer.

She further stated that a lot of liberals aren’t helping reform Islam, and are “selling America short. They are surrendering America.” Nomani criticized the Women’s March for “standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Muslims that are on the far right of the Westboro Baptist Church.”

Nomani concluded by arguing that civility has to demanded “from the White House to the streets.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett