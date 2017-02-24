GE CEO Jeff Immelt Recalls Trump Hole-in-One: ‘I’ve Seen the Magic’

Trump just made Jeff Immelt describe the time Trump hit a hole-in-one Trump: “I actually said I was the best golfer of all the rich people” pic.twitter.com/6yB7oj6WJe

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Thursday during President Donald Trump’s meeting with many of the top manufacturing companies, General Electric Co. CEO Jeff Immelt described the time he witnessed the president hit a hole-in-one.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“We were trying to talk President Trump into doing the ‘The Apprentice.’ That was my assignment when we owned NBC,” Immelt recalled. “President Trump goes up to a par 3 on his course. He looks at the three of us and says, ‘You realize, of course, I’m the richest golfer in the world?’ Then gets a hole in one.”

“So I have to say, I’ve seen the magic before,” he continued, laughing.

“It’s crazy,” Trump added, “No, I actually said I was the best golfer of all the rich people, to be exact, and then I got a hole in one. It was sort of cool.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent