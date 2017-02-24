GE CEO Jeff Immelt Recalls Trump Hole-in-One: ‘I’ve Seen the Magic’

Thursday during President Donald Trump’s meeting with many of the top manufacturing companies, General Electric Co. CEO Jeff Immelt described the time he witnessed the president hit a hole-in-one.
“We were trying to talk President Trump into doing the ‘The Apprentice.’ That was my assignment when we owned NBC,” Immelt recalled. “President Trump goes up to a par 3 on his course. He looks at the three of us and says, ‘You realize, of course, I’m the richest golfer in the world?’ Then gets a hole in one.”
“So I have to say, I’ve seen the magic before,” he continued, laughing.
“It’s crazy,” Trump added, “No, I actually said I was the best golfer of all the rich people, to be exact, and then I got a hole in one. It was sort of cool.”
