Hillary Clinton to Dems: ‘Keep Fighting,’ ‘Protesting,’ Speaking Out at Town Halls

Friday, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton delivered a video message to the Democratic Party ahead of Saturday’s vote to choose the next chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Clinton said, “Ideas we championed are now inspiring leaders and activists across out country. Nearly 66 million votes are fueling grassroots energy and activism. And everywhere, people are marching, protesting, tweeting, speaking out and working for an America that’s hopeful, inclusive and big hearted. From the women’s march to airports where communities are welcoming immigrants, refugees and people of every faith, to town hall meetings where people are speaking up for health care, the environment, good jobs and all the other issues that deserve our passionate support.”

She continued, “The challenges we face as a party and a country are real. So now, more than ever, we need to stay engaged. In the field and online. Reaching out to new voters, young people and everyone who wants a better, stronger, fairer America. We as Democrats must move forward with courage, confidence, and optimism, and stay focused on the elections we must win this year and next. Let resistance plus persistence equal progress for our party and our country.”

She added, “Keep fighting and keep the faith. And I’ll be right there with you every step of the way.”

