Maher: The Word For Bannon Calling For ‘Deconstruction of Administrative State’ Is ‘Terrorist’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher reacted to White House Chief Strategist and former Breitbart News chairman Steve Bannon’s statement about the “deconstruction of the administrative state” by stating, “I’m not sure the word for that is ‘conservative.’ I think it’s ‘terrorist.'”

Maher said, “[T]he scariest thing at CPAC was President Steve Bannon saying…Trump’s cabinet was selected for a reason, and that is the ‘deconstruction of the administrative state.’ Wow. I’m not sure the word for that is ‘conservative.’ I think it’s ‘terrorist.’ … You can’t impeach a guy for, my plan is to wreck everything. What if you tried this at Quiznos? I intend to spit in this sandwich, steal all the money from the register, and burn the place down. What do you think?”

