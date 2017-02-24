Maher: ‘Trump’s Stormtroopers’ Are Pulling 16-Year-Olds Out of Classrooms To Deport Them

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated, “Trump’s stormtroopers are pulling 16-year-old Mexican kids out of classrooms to send them back to Mexico.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Maher reacted to Caitlyn Jenner’s criticism of Trump’s policies on transgenderism in schools by stating, “I love the self-centeredness of this, where she draws the line. You know, Bruce Jenner was an idiot, adding tits didn’t make him a genius. Really, Trump’s stormtroopers are pulling 16-year-old Mexican kids out of classrooms to send them back to Mexico. That’s okay, but mess with my right to pee? Shame on you, sir.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett