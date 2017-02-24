MLB Commish Manfred: We Are Looking Into Indians Chief Wahoo Logo, We’ll Be Responsive

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” that the league is looking into the controversial Cleveland Indians Chief Wahoo logo, adding they will be “responsive” to concerns.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Host Ryan Smith asked Manfred if the MLB would consider moving its All-Star game if the Indians chose not to get rid of the logo, much like other sports have done in response to North Carolina’s bathroom bill.

While Manfred stated he does not want to deal with hypothetical questions, he did say the league is discussing the logo.

“I think it’s important for the commissioner’s office to engage with the owner in terms of addressing the offense that some people take with respect to that logo,” Manfred told Smith. “We’ve begun those conversations, and I think you will see that over the relatively short term that we’ll be responsive to those concerns.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent