Trump on Election Victory: ‘Never Underestimate the People’

During his speech at CPAC on Friday, President Trump stated of his election victory, “they all underestimated the power of the people, you, and the people proved them totally wrong. Never — and this is so true, and this is what’s been happening, never underestimate the people, never.”

Trump said, “The media didn’t think we would win. … The pundits didn’t think we’d win. The consultants that suck up all that money, oh, they suck it up, they’re so good. They’re not good at politics, but they’re really good at sucking up people’s money, especially my opponents, because I kept them down to a minimum, but the consultants didn’t think we would win. But they all underestimated the power of the people, you, and the people proved them totally wrong. Never — and this is so true, and this is what’s been happening, never underestimate the people, never. I don’t think it’ll ever happen again.”

