Coulter: Trump ‘Attacking a Lying Media’ — ‘They Do Lie’

Saturday, conservative columnist Ann Coulter defended President Donald Trump for his feud with the media, saying he is not attacking the first amendment or the media itself, but rather “attacking a lying media.”

“[Trump] is not attacking the first amendment. He’s not attacking a free press or the media, he’s attacking a lying media, and they do lie,” Coulter told host Judge Jeanine Pirro.

