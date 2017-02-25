Dem Rep Meeks: Trump Is Using Similar Tactics as Putin, Hugo Chavez Against the Press

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) claimed Saturday on MSNBC that President Donald Trump is using similar tactics as Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in attacks against the press.

“When we look at the threats that number 45 continues to give to the press, seeming as though he wants to be Mr. Putin himself because those are the same tactics that Mr. Putin and a lot of my Republican colleagues have gone against,” Meeks explained. “When you think about Hugo Chavez or Viktor Orban of Hungary, those are individuals who shunned the press. And it seems as though Donald Trump wants to move in that same direction.”

