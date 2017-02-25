Dem Rep Sánchez: Trump Has Used ‘Fear’ of Muslims And Immigrants To Promote Policies That ‘Undermine’ Our Values

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

During Saturday’s Democratic Weekly Address, House Democratic Caucus Vice Chair Representative Linda Sánchez (D-CA) stated, ” Recently we have seen the President use fear – fear of Muslims and fear of immigrants – as a tool to promote his misguided and poorly developed policies. Policies that not only undermine our American values, but also jeopardize our safety and harm our economy.”

Transcript as Follows:

“Hello. I’m California Congresswoman Linda Sánchez, Vice Chair of the House Democratic Caucus.

I am proud to share my family’s story because it is an American story. I am the daughter of immigrants. My parents came here from Mexico.

Like so many immigrants, my parents came to this country and worked hard every day to provide for me, my six brothers and sisters.

My father, Ignacio, was an industrial mechanic. My mother, Maria, became an elementary school teacher after first raising a family.

They owned their own home. They sent all seven of their children to college. And we give back every day to this country we love.

In fact – my parents are the only parents in our nation’s 240-year history to send – not one – but TWO daughters to the United States Congress!

My mother and father saved and sacrificed to achieve the American Dream for our family. They weren’t handed their success – they earned it!

Immigrants, like my parents, are working and contributing to the success of our country every day. They are starting businesses which create jobs, caring for our children and aging parents, serving in our military, and they harvest and prepare the food we eat.

Immigrants are woven into the fabric of our country because we are and always will be a nation of immigrants.

Recently we have seen the President use fear – fear of Muslims and fear of immigrants – as a tool to promote his misguided and poorly developed policies.

Policies that not only undermine our American values, but also jeopardize our safety and harm our economy.

Democrats agree that removing violent criminals should be the priority.

But tearing families apart through mass deportations does not make our country safer and wastes our precious resources. Banning refugees who have already been thoroughly vetted wastes resources. Building useless walls instead of fixing our roads and bridges wastes resources.

We cannot let the politics of fear and suspicion, distract us from our priorities.

Democrats want to make this country work for all Americans. We believe in making America greater by fighting for economic growth that benefits everyone.

Our agenda is simple: Keep America safe, keep America working, and keep America moving forward.

And I know that so many of you share those same priorities.

Over the past month, millions of Americans are getting involved and taking action in their communities.

We have seen organized demonstrations in cities all across our country. Men and women from every walk of life coming together to stand up and speak out against a hateful and divisive agenda.

They are sending a clear message: We will resist. We will persist.

It was volunteer lawyers with laptops sitting on cold airport floors that led the fight against the President’s reckless Muslim ban.

It was a group of entrepreneurial women who organized a march in Washington with crowds surpassing the inauguration.

President Lincoln said, ‘Public sentiment is everything.’ Because in this country, it is the people who have the ultimate power.

I beg you, keep flexing your power.

The fight we are in right now is not a fight over politics. It is a fight for the future of our country. And we are in this fight together.

If you share our commitment to the success of working men and women all across our nation, stay with us in this fight.

Do not give up hope. Do not give in to anger and fear. Do not stop fighting for what you think is best for our country. If we keep up the fight – we will win.

And together we will make our country even greater.

Thank you. And may God bless the United States of America.”

