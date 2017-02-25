Fordham Prof: White Women Choose Patriarchy Over Interests, Democracy ‘Set Up to Protect White Women’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Friday on MSNBC, Fordham University Associate Professor Dr. Christina Greer reacted to President Donald Trump’s White House counselor Kellyanne Conway saying that liberal feminists “have a problem with women in power,” accusing white women of choosing “patriarchy over their own interests.”

Greer added that democracy “is set up to protect white women.”

“Historically, we’ve seen white women choose patriarchy over their own interests,” Greer said. “Well, this whole exercise of American democracy is set up to protect white women, so I think she’s problematic on a host of levels. And I wonder how long she’ll last.”

